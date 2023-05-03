Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Hrazdan, Armenia

4 properties total found
Commercial 4 rooms in Hrazdan, Armenia
Commercial 4 rooms
Hrazdan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 163,475
Commercial in Hrazdan, Armenia
Commercial
Hrazdan, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms 700 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 317,867
Commercial 3 rooms in Hrazdan, Armenia
Commercial 3 rooms
Hrazdan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 40,869
Commercial 3 rooms in Hrazdan, Armenia
Commercial 3 rooms
Hrazdan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 40,869
