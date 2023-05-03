Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Gegharkunik Province

Commercial real estate in Gegharkunik Province, Armenia

4 properties total found
Commercial 3 rooms in Gavar, Armenia
Commercial 3 rooms
Gavar, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 68,114
Commercial 3 rooms in Vardenik, Armenia
Commercial 3 rooms
Vardenik, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 310 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 38,144
Commercial 1 bedroom in Gegharkunik Province, Armenia
Commercial 1 bedroom
Gegharkunik Province, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms 4 500 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 39,052
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Tsovak, Armenia
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Tsovak, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 7 bath 700 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 454,096
