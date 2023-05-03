Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Aragatsotn Province
  4. Ashtarak region

Commercial real estate in Ashtarak region, Armenia

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 bedroom in Oshakan, Armenia
Commercial 1 bedroom
Oshakan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 168 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 90,819
Commercial 1 room in Oshakan, Armenia
Commercial 1 room
Oshakan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 10 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 345,113
Commercial in Ujan, Armenia
Commercial
Ujan, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 100 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir