Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Armavir Province
  4. Armavir region
  5. Armavir

Commercial real estate in Armavir, Armenia

4 properties total found
Commercial 2 rooms in Armavir, Armenia
Commercial 2 rooms
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 108,413
Commercial in Armavir, Armenia
Commercial
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 9
Commercial in Armavir, Armenia
Commercial
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 29,814
Commercial real estate in Armavir, Armenia
Commercial real estate
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 121,965
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir