Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Ararat Province

Commercial real estate in Ararat Province, Armenia

1 property total found
Commercial 7 rooms in Vedi, Armenia
Commercial 7 rooms
Vedi, Armenia
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 172 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 63,573
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir