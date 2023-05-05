Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Aragatsotn Province, Armenia

Commercial 1 bedroom in Oshakan, Armenia
Commercial 1 bedroom
Oshakan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 90,719
Commercial 1 room in Oshakan, Armenia
Commercial 1 room
Oshakan, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 344,732
Commercial in Ujan, Armenia
Commercial
Ujan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 10
