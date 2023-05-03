Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Akhuryan region, Armenia

Commercial 4 rooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Commercial 4 rooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 103
Commercial 1 room in Mayisyan, Armenia
Commercial 1 room
Mayisyan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 337 m² Number of floors 1
€ 153
For sale The semi-basement area of the building, 67 Gorku Street, Gyumri, in front of the en…
Commercial 1 room in Mayisyan, Armenia
Commercial 1 room
Mayisyan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 70 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 31,787
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 290,621
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 180 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 107
