Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Kotayk Province
  4. Abovyan region

Commercial real estate in Abovyan region, Armenia

2 properties total found
Commercial real estate in Balahovit, Armenia
Commercial real estate
Balahovit, Armenia
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 363,030
Commercial 1 room in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Commercial 1 room
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 046 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 317,652
Realting.com
Go