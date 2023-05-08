Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Kotayk Province
  4. Abovyan region
  5. Abovyan Border

Commercial real estate in Abovyan Border, Armenia

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Commercial 1 room
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 046 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 317,652
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir