Commercial real estate in Vlorë County, Albania

Vlora
2
Bashkia Sarande
1
Sarande
1
4 properties total found
Hotel 50 rooms in Sarande, Albania
Hotel 50 rooms
Sarande, Albania
50 Number of rooms 4 400 m² Number of floors 5
€ 7,920,000
Boutique hotel for sale « Glow » in Saranda. The area of the hotel is 4800m2 ( according to…
Restaurant in Vlora, Albania
Restaurant
Vlora, Albania
125 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 220,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Office in Vlora, Albania
Office
Vlora, Albania
40 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 42,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
70 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Mir