Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Albania
  4. Vlora
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Vlora, Albania

сommercial property
6
Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop in city center, with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
Shop in city center, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
€48,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir