Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Vlorë County
  5. Vlora

Commercial real estate in Vlora, Albania

2 properties total found
Office in Vlora, Albania
Office
Vlora, Albania
40 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 42,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
70 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir