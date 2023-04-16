Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Central Albania
  4. Tirana County
  5. Tirana
  6. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Tirana, Albania

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Restaurantin Tirana, Albania
Restaurant
Tirana, Albania
116 m² Number of floors 9
€ 312,930
Open space on the ground floor with one side glass facade. Ideal property for investment on …
Restaurantin Tirana, Albania
Restaurant
Tirana, Albania
64 m² Number of floors 9
€ 173,880
Open space on the ground floor with one side glass facade. Ideal property for investment on …
Restaurantin Tirana, Albania
Restaurant
Tirana, Albania
126 m² Number of floors 9
€ 288,650
Open space commercial premises Ideally for investmnet oportinity
Restaurantin Tirana, Albania
Restaurant
Tirana, Albania
241 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 602,250
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site

Properties features in Tirana, Albania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir