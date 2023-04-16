Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Central Albania
  4. Tirana County
  5. Tirana
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Tirana, Albania

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacturein Tirana, Albania
Manufacture
Tirana, Albania
552 m² -1/7 Floor
€ 331,260
Open space in level -1, ideally for car repair, garage or car wash

Properties features in Tirana, Albania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir