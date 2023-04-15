Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Tirana County, Albania

Officein Tirana, Albania
Office
Tirana, Albania
432 m² Number of floors 7
€ 800,000
Current office space in active rent contratct (10 years) with city hall

