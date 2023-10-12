Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Albania
  4. Northern Albania
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

Hotel 10 bedrooms in Durres, Albania
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Durres, Albania
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
For Sale  Bar +Restaurant Hotel  Price; 700.000€  Hotel 3 floors  First floor restaur…
€700,000
Hotel 26 rooms with furniture, with garage in Shkallnur, Albania
Hotel 26 rooms with furniture, with garage
Shkallnur, Albania
Rooms 26
Area 1 900 m²
hotel for sale land surface 1000m2 construction area 700m2 restaurant area 200m2 building wi…
€1,20M
Hotel with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Hotel with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 428 m²
Number of floors 2
€320,000
Hotel 15 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Durres, Albania
Hotel 15 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Durres, Albania
Rooms 15
Area 700 m²
€2,00M

