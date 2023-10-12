Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Albania
  4. Northern Albania

Commercial real estate in Northern Albania, Albania

Durres
17
17 properties total found
Other in Rashbull, Albania
Other
Rashbull, Albania
Area 15 m²
✅Garage for sale ✅15 m2 ✅Close to Holiday restaurant ✅ 13,000 euros Blerina 
€13,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Durres, Albania
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Durres, Albania
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
For Sale  Bar +Restaurant Hotel  Price; 700.000€  Hotel 3 floors  First floor restaur…
€700,000
Other in Rashbull, Albania
Other
Rashbull, Albania
Area 25 m²
Garage For Sale  25m2  Enough for two cars  25.000€  Beach at Bajram Curri School Arba 
€25,000
Office 1 room in Durres, Albania
Office 1 room
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
✅️For sale  ✅️ Vollga  ✅️124m  ✅️2 floor with elevator  ✅️ Price 180000 € Lajda , Ergi 
€180,000
Established business 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with basement in Durres, Albania
Established business 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with basement
Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/2
  ✅️ For sale ✅️Business unit ✅️165m2 ✅️ 1600€ m/2 ✅️ Boulevard ✅️2nd floor   Lajda
Price on request
Hotel 26 rooms with furniture, with garage in Shkallnur, Albania
Hotel 26 rooms with furniture, with garage
Shkallnur, Albania
Rooms 26
Area 1 900 m²
hotel for sale land surface 1000m2 construction area 700m2 restaurant area 200m2 building wi…
€1,20M
Established business in city center, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business in city center, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises with a finished business: 190m2 price per square 1100 € m2. For sale wi…
€209,000
Restaurant with furniture, with appliances, with Online tour in Fushe-Kruje, Albania
Restaurant with furniture, with appliances, with Online tour
Fushe-Kruje, Albania
Area 94 m²
€140,000
Commercial in city center, with with repair, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Commercial in city center, with with repair, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 132 m²
€330,000
Established business with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€180,000
Hotel with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Hotel with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 428 m²
Number of floors 2
€320,000
Established business with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,40M
Commercial 1 bathroom with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Commercial 1 bathroom with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
€115,000
Shop with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Shop with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
€182,000
Shop with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Shop with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 6
€285,600
Hotel 15 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Durres, Albania
Hotel 15 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Durres, Albania
Rooms 15
Area 700 m²
€2,00M
Office in Xhafzotaj, Albania
Office
Xhafzotaj, Albania
Area 1 152 m²
Floor 1/1
We have a warehouse for sale, located in Durres with very good connections to port and highw…
€750,000

Property types in Northern Albania

hotels
shops
business for sale
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir