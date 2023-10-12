Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Albania
  4. Durres
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Durres, Albania

сommercial property
17
shops
5
business for sale
4
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 15 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Durres, Albania
Hotel 15 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Durres, Albania
Rooms 15
Area 700 m²
€2,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir