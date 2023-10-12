Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Albania
  4. Durrës County
  5. Other

Commercial property for sale in Durrës County, Albania

сommercial property
22
hotels
4
shops
5
business for sale
4
Other To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Other in Rashbull, Albania
Other
Rashbull, Albania
Area 15 m²
✅Garage for sale ✅15 m2 ✅Close to Holiday restaurant ✅ 13,000 euros Blerina 
€13,000
Other in Rashbull, Albania
Other
Rashbull, Albania
Area 25 m²
Garage For Sale  25m2  Enough for two cars  25.000€  Beach at Bajram Curri School Arba 
€25,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir