Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Northern Albania
  4. Durrës County
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Durrës County, Albania

Rashbull
1
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Officein Shenavlash, Albania
Office
Shenavlash, Albania
1 152 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 750,000
We have a warehouse for sale, located in Durres with very good connections to port and highw…

Properties features in Durrës County, Albania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir