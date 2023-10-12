Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Albania
  4. Durres

Commercial real estate in Durres, Albania

hotels
3
shops
5
business for sale
4
12 properties total found
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Durres, Albania
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Durres, Albania
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
For Sale  Bar +Restaurant Hotel  Price; 700.000€  Hotel 3 floors  First floor restaur…
€700,000
Office 1 room in Durres, Albania
Office 1 room
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
✅️For sale  ✅️ Vollga  ✅️124m  ✅️2 floor with elevator  ✅️ Price 180000 € Lajda , Ergi 
€180,000
Established business 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with basement in Durres, Albania
Established business 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with basement
Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/2
  ✅️ For sale ✅️Business unit ✅️165m2 ✅️ 1600€ m/2 ✅️ Boulevard ✅️2nd floor   Lajda
Price on request
Established business in city center, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business in city center, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises with a finished business: 190m2 price per square 1100 € m2. For sale wi…
€209,000
Commercial in city center, with with repair, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Commercial in city center, with with repair, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 132 m²
€330,000
Established business with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€180,000
Hotel with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Hotel with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 428 m²
Number of floors 2
€320,000
Established business with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,40M
Commercial 1 bathroom with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Commercial 1 bathroom with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
€115,000
Shop with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Shop with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
€182,000
Shop with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Shop with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 6
€285,600
Hotel 15 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Durres, Albania
Hotel 15 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Durres, Albania
Rooms 15
Area 700 m²
€2,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir