Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Albania
  4. Bashkia Shijak
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Bashkia Shijak, Albania

Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Xhafzotaj, Albania
Office
Xhafzotaj, Albania
Area 1 152 m²
Floor 1/1
We have a warehouse for sale, located in Durres with very good connections to port and highw…
€750,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir