Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Albania
  4. Bashkia Durres
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 26 rooms with furniture, with garage in Shkallnur, Albania
Hotel 26 rooms with furniture, with garage
Shkallnur, Albania
Rooms 26
Area 1 900 m²
hotel for sale land surface 1000m2 construction area 700m2 restaurant area 200m2 building wi…
€1,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir