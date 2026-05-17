Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Colombia
  3. RAP del Agua y la Montana
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in RAP del Agua y la Montana, Colombia

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Bonafont, Colombia
UP UP
1 bedroom house
Bonafont, Colombia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
Exceptional opportunity in the coffee triangle of Colombia, five minutes outside Riosucio, C…
$92,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in RAP del Agua y la Montana, Colombia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go