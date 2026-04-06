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Bungalows for sale in Caldas, Colombia

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1 property total found
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Bonafont, Colombia
UP UP
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Bonafont, Colombia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 223 m²
Number of floors 1
Exceptional opportunity in the coffee triangle of Colombia, five minutes outside Riosucio, C…
$92,000
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