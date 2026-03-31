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Residential properties for sale in Caldas, Colombia

1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Bonafont, Colombia
UP UP
1 bedroom house
Bonafont, Colombia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 223 m²
Exceptional opportunity in the coffee triangle of Colombia, five minutes outside Riosucio, C…
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