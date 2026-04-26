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Villas for sale in Boyaca, Colombia

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Puerto Boyaca, Colombia
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Puerto Boyaca, Colombia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 50 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Exceptional Countryside Luxury Villa set on approximately 12 acres (5 hectares) of private l…
$385,000
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