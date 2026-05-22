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Terraced Houses for sale in Alto Occidente, Colombia

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1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Bonafont, Colombia
UP UP
1 bedroom house
Bonafont, Colombia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
Exceptional opportunity in the coffee triangle of Colombia, five minutes outside Riosucio, C…
$92,000
VAT
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with Garden
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