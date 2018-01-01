  1. Realting.com
  2. Canada
  3. Hilton Hotel

Hilton Hotel

Toronto, Canada
Price on request
;
5
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Commercial Project For Hilton Hotel, Located 5 Minutes From Pearson Airport, Toronto, Canada
The investment project includes:

Hilton License
380 rooms
conference center and restaurants
two-storey underground car parking.

The project can be changed according to the client’s requirements. Price with all needed permits and land is 23 million dollars. $ 70,000,000 is needed for the realization of the whole project.
Bedrooms
380
Rooms
400

Bathrooms
400

Property Size
150000 m²

Land Area
12140 m²

Garages
100

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
New building location
Toronto, Canada

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Hilton Hotel
Toronto, Canada
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
No similar complexes in Canada were found. Use extended search
Realting.com
Go