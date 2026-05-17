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3 bedroom house in LArdoise, Canada
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3 bedroom house
LArdoise, Canada
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
40.5 acre Hobby Farm For Sale By Owner in L'Ardoise Richmond County, Cape Breton N.S. 7 minu…
$256,650
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