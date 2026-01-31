Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Stueng Hav
  4. Residential

Residential properties in Stueng Hav, Cambodia

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Tumnob Rolok, Cambodia
2 room apartment
Tumnob Rolok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Investment with a view to the future 📍First coastline, Sihanoukville 🏙 Large-scale res…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Stueng Hav, Cambodia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go