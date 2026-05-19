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Villas in Preah Sihanouk Municipality, Cambodia

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1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
$222,000
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