  2. Cambodia
  3. Preah Sihanouk Municipality
  4. Commercial

Commercial properties in Preah Sihanouk Municipality, Cambodia

2 properties total found
Commercial property 783 m² in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Commercial property 783 m²
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 92
Bedrooms 92
Area 783 m²
Floor 8
📣📣 អាគារសម្រាប់លក់ l Building For Sale 📍 ទីតាំង l Location: សង្កាត់១, ក្រុងព្រះសុីហនុ l Sang…
$5,50M
Commercial property in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
This prime mixed-use property is located in the heart of Sihanouk City, offering a central a…
$4,50M
