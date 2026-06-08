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Commercial properties in Koh Kong, Cambodia

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1 property total found
Commercial property 62 m² in Koh Kong, Cambodia
Commercial property 62 m²
Koh Kong, Cambodia
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
New villas on a wonderful island in Cambodia.Pay attention! Cambodia ranked first in the wor…
$177,000
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