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Residential properties in Koh Kong, Cambodia

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1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Koh Kong, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Koh Kong, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
$177,000
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