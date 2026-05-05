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Pool Apartments in Khan Toul Kork, Cambodia

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condos
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1 BHK
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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 29/47
🌆 Phnompen • Rare lots in almost sold-out skyscraper • discount additional to priceLiquid re…
$83,565
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1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 30
Two-room apartment 60 sq m There are 29 countries in the LUXOVA LCD.Apartment on the 30th fl…
$84,318
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