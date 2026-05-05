Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Sen Sok
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia

;
condos
17
1 BHK
17
2 BHK
4
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 30/38
Phnom Penh - apartments with income of $ and growth up to +50%Keys already in December 2025 …
$107,151
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go