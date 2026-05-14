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Multi-level apartments near golf course for sale in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia

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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 42
Four-room duplex.The house is built. The internal division is being maintained.This is an el…
$323,840
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