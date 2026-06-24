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Terraced Houses in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy private villa in the center of the capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia Phnom Penh.Elite …
$220,000
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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3 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa for the family. Located in the center of the capital of the Kingdom of Camb…
$180,000
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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