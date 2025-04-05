Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Daun Penh
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia

1 BHK
3
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 18/18
Experience the ultimate in modern living in Phnom Penh's prestigious Chamkar Mon district. T…
$127,285
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 32/47
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Phnom Penh's premier neighborhood, Preah Monivong…
$153,000
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 18/18
Experience the ultimate in modern living in Phnom Penh's prestigious Chamkar Mon district. T…
$130,000
