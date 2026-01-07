Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
3 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 10/41
4-room apartment for sale in a complex under construction,  Located in in the central part o…
$270,980
2 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 10/41
3-room apartment for sale in a complex under construction located in the central part of the…
$220,380
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 9/41
2-room apartment for sale in a complex under construction located in the central part of the…
$160,670
