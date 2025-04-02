Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chamkar Mon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia

1 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 25/47
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Phnom Penh's prestigious Chamkar Mon district. T…
$94,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Condo 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Swimming pool, in city center in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Swimming pool, in city center
Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 43
For sale is a designer 1 bedroom fully furnished apartment offering plenty of space and sunl…
$139,466
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 15/47
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Phnom Penh's prestigious Chamkar Mon neighborhood…
$123,834
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 20/43
Apartment with a popular layout studio and one bedroom.An attractive investment apartment wi…
$237,448
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 67 m²
Platinum Coast is the premier real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. This ex…
$211,822
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
Area 29 m²
Floor 20/43
A residential complex in the heart of Phnom Penh, in the Beung Keng Kang area.A property wit…
$153,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom apartment in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
4 bedroom apartment
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Phnom Penh's Sangkat Russey Keo, a vibrant and bu…
$169,680
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 32/47
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Phnom Penh's premier neighborhood, Preah Monivong…
$153,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Studio apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 43
43-story multifunctional building, built by a reliable developer! The complex is located in…
$80,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 48
A unique complex combines a modern city lifestyle with all modern amenities. On the roof of …
$110,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Phnom Penh's Sangkat Russey Keo, a vibrant and bu…
$440,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 18/18
Experience the ultimate in modern living in Phnom Penh's prestigious Chamkar Mon district. T…
$130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes