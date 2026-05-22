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Apartments near golf course for sale in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia

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condos
23
1 BHK
19
2 BHK
9
3 BHK
5
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 17/39
🏢 Time Square 9 "The Gatsby" is launching in BKK1! Pre-sale prices start at just $1,XXX/sqm …
$80,000
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