Apartments with garage for sale in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 10/36
🌟Getby. PRECAYLE IN CENTER PNOMPEN.Official launch and pre-armouringThe long-awaited Gatsby …
$68,000
