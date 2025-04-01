Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khaet Preah Sihanouk
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Penthouse
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 519 m²
Platinum Coast, an extraordinary real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. Imag…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes