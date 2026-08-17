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Monthly rent of villas in Kandal Stueng District, Cambodia

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1 property total found
4 bedroom Villa in Kandal Stueng District, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Kandal Stueng District, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 148 m²
Floor 3
Here is a property that offers both comfort and value in the growing residential area of Pre…
$600
per month
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