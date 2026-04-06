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Monthly rent of houses in Kandal Stueng District, Cambodia

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Kandal Stueng District, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Kandal Stueng District, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
This fully furnished two-storey house in Borey 5 Star Residence offers a comfortable and pra…
$300
per month
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