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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Kandal Stueng District, Cambodia

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Commercial property in Kandal Stueng District, Cambodia
Commercial property
Kandal Stueng District, Cambodia
Le Urban Eco Park is a modern mixed-use development strategically located along National Roa…
$4
per month
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