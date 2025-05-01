Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Vratsa
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Vratsa, Bulgaria

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
7 bedroom house in Krapets, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Krapets, Bulgaria
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a house with a panoramic view in the village of Krapets with an area of ​​330 m² fo…
$340,342
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vratsa, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go