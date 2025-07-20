Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Tundzha, Bulgaria

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Golyam Manastir, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Golyam Manastir, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a two-story, fully renovated and furnished house in…
$40,571
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Malomir, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Malomir, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Description of object: Living area: 120 m² Plot: 780 m² The house is located near the vill…
$50,776
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Botevo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Botevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Description of object: Area: 196 m² Plot: 1210 m² We offer for sale a solid two-storey hous…
$114,975
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
